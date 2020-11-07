Speculation Swirls Around Possibility That Donald Trump Will Declassify UFO Files

Now that Donald Trump appears on track to be leaving the White House in January, many are pointing to the possibility that the president will declassify intelligence files on many mysterious issues, including UFOs.

“Trump is still POTUS. He can release any information he wants via Twitter. Literally it’s legal for him to drop anything – UFO files, Russia stuff, total discretion,” tweeted conservative commentator Mike Cernovich.

The possibility appears to be on the minds of many people in the wake of various media outlets calling the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump should tell all the world's secrets on his way out

I need everything the Whitehouse has on UFOs — Dom2K???????????? (@Dom_2k) November 7, 2020

Trump needs to go on Rogan & start dropping all the Real X-Files info. UFOs, 911, JFK…..leak it ALL. — Drunk Superman (@ManuvSteele) November 7, 2020

I’d definitely start talking about UFOs and ancient aliens if I was Trump right now — stay back 6 feet plz (@Donald_JL00) November 7, 2020

Trump has touched on the topic of UFOs on multiple occasions. As reported by ABC News, he spoke about Roswell during a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son, who pressed him on the New Mexico city that is known for its proximity to one of the most famous UFO events in popular culture.

“I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting,” the president said of the region.

Trump was also pressed on the existence of UFOs during an October interview with Fox News’ Mario Bartiromo, Insider reported.

“I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Trump pointed to the United States military and suggested that he would harness it to examine the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Elsewhere, Trump has been skeptical. During an interview with George Stephanopoulos in June 2019, he pointed to pilot sightings but did not appear convinced.

“They do say, and I’ve seen, and I’ve read, and I’ve heard, and I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

Trump ally Tucker Carlson last month claimed that there is a wealth of evidence that proves the existence of UFOs. The Fox News host spoke to James Fox, director of the documentary called The Phenomenon, who touched on former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid’s claim that UFOs have been interfering with American nuclear capabilities throughout history.

Carlson also spoke to former Defense Department official Christopher Mellon, who touted the research of Dr. Jacque Vallee, who collected metal debris that allegedly came from a UFO.

Last April, the Pentagon declassified three videos of what are believed to be UFO’s that were captured by U.S. Navy infrared cameras. The videos were first released unofficially in December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which was founded by former Blink-182 singer/guitarist Tom Delonge.