Kiki Passo Flaunts Tan Lines In Metallic Bikini

Kiki Passo went into bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday afternoon. The hot model let it all hang out in her shimmering bathing suit as she flaunted her sun kissed skin and tan lines.

Kiki admitted that the photo was a throwback, but her 1.2 million followers didn’t seem to mind as she showed some skin in her champagne-colored metallic bikini. The top featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display thanks to the garment.

The matching bottoms were cut high above her curvy hips as they wrapped tightly around her slim waist and showcased her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the shot.

Kiki added a touch of gold to the ensemble with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and multiple rings on her fingers. She also opted for gold bangle bracelets. She decided to give the look a small pop of color by sporting bright blue polish on her fingernails.

In the glam snap, Kiki sat on a gray tile floor. She had her weight shifted to one side and placed a hand on the ground next to her for balance. She used her other hand to tug on her skimpy swimwear while she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Kiki’s followers immediately began to respond to the eye-popping post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“Can u get any prettier?” one follower asked.

“IM ALWAYS SPEECHLESS WITH YOU,” stated another.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” a third user wrote.

“Just made my day so much better,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about adding sex appeal to her online photos. She’s often seen posing in positions that highlight her ample bust, pert posterior, and killer legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently knocked the socks off of her followers when she rocked a yellow and black plaid ensemble that paid homage to the movie Clueless. That post was a big hit among her admirers. It’s garnered more than 93,000 likes and over 800 comments thus far.