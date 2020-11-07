World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On Winning Election As Donald Trump Refuses To Concede

On Saturday, after Democrat Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election, world leaders offered their congratulations to the incoming administration.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson congratulated Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also shared a statement via Twitter, saying that she looks forward to meeting Biden “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“The European Union and the United States are friends and allies,” she said, adding that she hopes the E.U. and the U.S. can work together on tackling issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement tweeted by head of the German Federal Government’s Press and Information Office Steffen Seibert, the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel congratulated the American people for electing Biden, wishing him and Harris “the best of luck and every success.”

“Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time,” Merkel said.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also extended his congratulations, tweeting that America and its norther neighbor “share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage.”

In a tweet, French leader Emmanuel Macron congratulated Biden and Harris, noting that “we have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges.”

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!” the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that he hopes the relations between India and the U.S. will improve.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, tweeted that he looks forward to “strengthening” the partnership between the two nations.

World leaders conveyed congratulatory messages in the face of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election. On Saturday, Trump said that the contest is “far from over,” baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud and vowing to take legal action.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump’s team of lawyers is expected to focus on the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, where the final tally was close. Over the past several days, the current commander-in-chief has repeatedly declared himself the winner, despite evidence to the contrary.

According to Jim Acosta, the chief White House correspondent for CNN, sources close to Trump claim that his lawyers have “nothing concrete” in regards to electoral fraud.