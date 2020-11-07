Holly Sonders Puts On A Busty Display Playing Pool In White Lingerie

Holly Sonders put on a busty display in her latest Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. The former Fox Sports host wore sexy lingerie as she bent over to shoot pool.

Holly stood against a nondescript light background in a stunning black and white video, and she bent over while holding onto a long cue with each hand. The pose showed off her pert backside, curvy legs, and ample bosom. She held her full lips open as she focused intently on what she was doing.

The TV host wore a light-colored lacy balconette pushup bra with underwires, and her ample cleavage spilled over the top. As she moved the pool cue, her breasts jiggled, and she paused for a moment with a serious look on her face before looking up. Her face lit up with a huge, toothy grin as she fully stood up.

Holly paired the support garment with matching thong panties that rose over her voluptuous hips and dipped in the front, accenting her flat tummy and nipped-in waist.

The model’s long brunette hair tumbled down her back and over her shoulder past her waist in loose curls from a messy side part.

Fans expressed a lot of love for Holly’s casually sensual look, and the short clip received nearly 30,000 views. More than 4,600 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and over 150 of them also took the time to compose a thoughtful message, with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Holly, the Wonder Woman, shooting pockets and looking really good doing it,” enthused one devotee who added a laughing crying and a blushing smiley.

“Holly, you’re really gorgeous. I love the content. Please keep it coming. You are completely perfect,” a second fan requested, including a red heart, red heart-eye smiley, and a thumbs up.

“Hi, Holly. I play pool on Sunday. You are so flawless in this. Just an absolute angel on earth. What a stunning outfit! That smile is HOT, too,” gushed a third Instagram user who added a wall of flames and water droplets.

“Holly went from swimming straight to billiards after her synchronized swimming session,” noted a fourth fan, who included bikini, flames, roses, and money bag emoji.

Holly keeps her fans engaged with plenty of content featuring her wearing bikinis and other skimpy outfits while enjoying her life. The Inquisitr recently reported that she tased them with a photograph of herself wearing a see-through black lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination.