Jilissa Zoltko Slays In A Strapless Red Two-Piece: ‘Wearing Bikinis All Fall Long’

Jilissa Zoltko slayed in a stunning strapless two-piece bathing suit as she showed off her sexy side for the camera in her most recent Instagram post over the weekend. The model flashed some skin while lounging around her house.

In the sexy shots, Jilissa looked gorgeous as she opted for a strapless red bikini. The teeny bandeau top boasted racy cutouts in the middle, and fit snugly around her chest while flaunting her cleavage. The garment also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her voluptuous hips as the wrapped tightly around her petite waist while accentuating her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Her curvy booty and thick thighs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized her revealing style with a rings on her fingers and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Jilissa sat on a gray couch with one hand placed behind her to support her weight. She arched her back and pushed her hips forward as she tugged at her bathing suit top and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot was similar, but featured Jilissa looking away from the lens. In the background, some green plants were visible. She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in full waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

A bright blue sky could be also be seen through some large windows. In the caption, the model promised that she would continue to sport swimwear all through the fall season.

Jilissa’s 845,000 followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the pics. The photos garnered more than 29,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 330 messages.

“Every color is your color,” one follower declared.

“YOU LOOK FABULOUS,” another wrote.

“One of the most beautiful I have ever seen,” a third user gushed.

“I love you so much my darling!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport everything from skimpy shorts and tight tops to scanty lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a beige lingerie set as she relaxed in bed. That post was also a big hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 500 comments.