Khloe Terae Flaunts Curves In Low-Cut Crop Top & Sparkling Skintight Pants

Khloe Terae showed off her stunning curves in a sultry collection of Instagram photos on Saturday. The babe rocked a low-cut silver crop top and skintight pants that did nothing but favors for her physique as she posed with a seashell in Mexico. Her skimpy ensemble left little to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Khloe went braless beneath a loose-fitting tank top with thin straps and a V-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage at the center. The fabric gapped a bit over her breasts and seemed to bring her dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as a thick band ran around the base of her bust and hugged her hourglass figure.

A sliver of the model’s flat tummy was on show between the shirt and a pair of slightly sheer zig-zag patterned pants made of a sparkling silver material. The waistband came up above her hips and clung to her curvy figure while the wide legs flared away from her body.

Khloe completed her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels, as well as a silver watch, bracelets, a pendant necklace, and hoop earrings. She styled her luscious blond locks in a loose blowout.

The images showed Khloe hanging out at what looked to be an outdoor tiki bar in Tulum, Mexico, according to the post’s geotag. She stood in front of a cluster of palm leaves as wooden stools and tiki torches could be seen in the background. The babe stood out in the night as a bright light washed over her tan skin and gave her a radiant glow.

The first handful of shots were close-ups of Khloe holding a conch shell up to her face as she ran her hands through her luscious locks and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. Later, she was captured squatting on a set of stone stairs with her legs spread. She leaned to the side in a way that emphasized her figure and flashed a huge smile.

The post received more than 4,300 likes and and just over 120 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Khloe’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Oooooooo myyy Lorddd,” fellow model Abigail Ratchford wrote with flame emoji.

“You’d make the most spectacular mermaid!!” another user added.

“Girl you’re my dream!” a third follower penned.

Khloe always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, the model stripped down to white lingerie as she sprawled out on her bedroom floor, which her followers loved.