Kelsie Jean Smeby Serves Up Sassy Looks In White Strapless Dress

Kelsie Jean Smeby served up some sassy looks as she stunned in her latest set of Instagram photos. The model looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a revealing ensemble in front of the camera.

In the pics, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a strapless white dress that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The corseted top fit tightly around her slim waist and featured a deep neckline that exposed her cleavage.

The ruched skirt contoured to the curve of her hips and round booty while giving fans a peek at her killer legs in the process. She added to the look with her long, white fingernails and an eye-catching dark purple shade of lipstick on her plump pout.

In the first photo, Kelsie sat on her knees in front of a gray wall. She rested both of her arms on a wooden barstool in front of her. She placed her head in her hand and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the second shot, Kelsie arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out while draping both arms over the stool and giving a smoldering stare into the camera. She geotagged her location as The Pink Motel.

Her mid-length dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that were curled and flipped outward as they brushed over her neck.

Kelsie’s 759,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,500 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Top notch indeed!” one follower wrote.

“Ahh this is so pretty,” another said.

“Yesss all you need is a snake around you in this,” a third user gushed.

“Wow, with that look, you drive me crazy… I love you,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be afraid to show off her voluptuous body in gorgeous outfits for her online uploads. She’s become known for showing plenty of skin in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a gold winged bra and matching headdress for her barely-there Cleopatra Halloween costume. That photo also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, it’s raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 380 comments.