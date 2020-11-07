Melania Trump Invited To Join Celebrity Dating Reality Show After Her Husband’s Apparent Election Loss

Melania Trump may have some help landing on her feet after her husband’s apparent loss in the 2020 presidential race.

Shortly after major American news networks called the state of Pennsylvania for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, which projected him as the winner of the race, the British television network E4 took to Twitter to offer her an invite to appear on Celebs Go Dating. The reality show features experts who try to play matchmaker for some famous celebrities.

The tweet appeared to pick up on the viral speculation that Melania Trump was unhappy with her husband, which has been fueled by a number of instances that appeared to show tensions between the pair. That included a series of interactions where it appeared she rebuffed his attempts to hold her hand.

As The Inquisitr reported, there have been other rumors claiming that she has been very unhappy in the marriage. The report cited former White House aide and The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman, who claimed that the first lady is “repulsed” by her husband.

“It’s a very strange marriage,” Newman said, via The Sun. “I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors.”

“But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired. What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

The tweet from E4 offering Melania Trump a chance to appear on Celebs Go Dating attracted some viral attention, with many leaving amused reactions.

“And E4 wins the internet today,” one person tweeted in reply.

“Thank you for making me howl with laughter,” tweeted another.

Melania, do you wanna join the cast of @CelebsGoDating ? — E4 (@E4Tweets) November 7, 2020

While it may be unlikely that Melania Trump would take up the offer, there have been other reports hinting that some members of the family may follow in their father’s footsteps and launch a career in reality television.

As The Inquisitr reported, there are rumors that Ivanka Trump has offers to appear on television after her father leaves the White House, and may have quite a few options at hand. The report noted that while she could get an invite to a program like Dancing With The Stars, she may hold out for a project where she would be the lead, possibly one in the style of Shark Tank.