Pamela Anderson Shares Nude Playboy Shoot In Racy Throwback

A nostalgic day for the actress.

Pamela Anderson appeared to have taken a trip down memory lane on Saturday.

The 53-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a nostalgic throwback to her younger days – namely when she was one of Playboy’s biggest stars. Pamela’s latest post featured a pile of magazines that showcased some of her most iconic shoots, including a very sultry one from back in the day.

The magazine displayed on top of the pile showed Pamela at the beach, kneeling down on the sand while striking a pose with an adorable black horse. In the editorial picture, she was seen wearing nothing but what appeared to be a barely existing thong while her famous blonde locks cascaded down her back in beachy waves. She made a sweet kissing face as she stood close to the little horse, showcasing her super toned arms, peachy bum and famous curves.

The magazine cover also featured the words “PAM ANDERSON” in all-white lettering, with the ever-recognizable Playboy bunny placed between her name and surname. A golden “unpublished” sticker with the famous logo and her name was also placed on the cover, suggesting this was a cover that never ended up seeing the light of day – making it an even rarer gem.

Just next to that first magazine, another cover shoot featured Pamela giving the camera a smoldering glance while rocking a black smoky eye makeup. For that specific photoshoot, she sported a cute long fringe, leaving some strands of hair to blow naturally across her face. The picture was definitely a throwback, as Pam donned really thin eyebrows, which were very much in fashion in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Her latest post’s caption was an enigmatic one, as she referred to not giving “yourself away…” Many of the former Playboy Playmate’s followers instantly liked her post, which garnered nearly 20,000 likes in around five hours.

“I have all these in my collection,” commented one of her photographer pals, Carmelo Redondo, followed by a bunny and tongue-out emoji.

According to the Evening Standard, Pamela returned to the magazine back in 2015 to celebrate Playboy‘s final nude issue. Throughout the span of two decades, the Baywatch star appeared on the publication’s cover a whopping 14 times, which made her the perfect choice for the last cover featuring nudity.

Pamela herself is no stranger to the racy social media posts. Just recently, she shared a video of her in a sexy outfit that hugged her curves and flattered her busty attributes, as reported by The Inquisitr.