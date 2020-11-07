Gleb Savchenko Defends Relationship With Chrishell Stause As Wife Accuses Him Of ‘Ongoing Infidelity’

The 'Dancing With the Stars;' pro says he has a 'platonic' friendship with the 'Selling Sunset' beauty.

Gleb Savchenko has denied his wife’s allegations that he cheated throughout their marriage.

Hours after the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer announced the end of his 14-year marriage to choreographer and producer Elena Samodanova, his soon-to-be ex-wife explained that she could no longer turn the other way in regards to his alleged infidelity.

In a statement to People, Elena, 36, revealed that her trust in Gleb has been “irrevocably broken,” as she accused him of “ongoing infidelity” throughout their long union.

The gorgeous mother of two told the outlet that after her husband’s “multiple affairs and “recent inappropriate relationship,” she decided enough was enough.

She alleged that Gleb had been seeing another woman in recent months and that the affair was not hidden.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners, and seduces him at every turn… I can no longer turn my head the other way.”

Gleb fired back with a response to his ex-wife’s allegations and rampant internet rumors, calling the gossip “false accusations.” The handsome Dancing With the Stars pro also directly addressed rumors that his marriage ended over his relationship with Chrishell Stause, who was his most recent celebrity partner on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Chrishell’s rep also staunchly denied that the Selling Sunset star was in any way involved in the pro dancer’s marital problems.

“Any insinuation or accusation that Chrishell is in any way involved in the dissolution of Gleb and Elena’s marriage is 100% categorically false,” the rep said. “To be clear: Chrishell and Gleb are in no way, and have never been in any way, romantically involved.”

Gleb and Elena’s statements came after Chrishell’s fans asked the former couple to set the record straight on the situation. Many feel Chrishell is being unfairly thrown into the couple’s marital drama simply because she was Gleb’s most recent Dancing with the Stars partner. Her newly single status after her recent divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley has only added fuel to the fire, and it probably didn’t help that the duo’s final dance before their DWTS elimination this week was a steamy bedroom-themed Viennese waltz.

Gleb has sparked infidelity rumors in the past. Some DWTS fans thought his chemistry with country singer Jana Kramer was overly sizzling when they were partnered together several years ago.

In addition, Gleb’s wife once admitted that his fans could be cutthroat and that they were in “love” with him. Elena told that The Daily Mail that her husband’s admirers didn’t care that he was married.