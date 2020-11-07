Bella Araujo Stuns In Skimpy Magenta Bikini While At The Beach

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo uploaded a jaw-dropping new photo of her bikini-clad self to Instagram on Saturday, November 7, stunning many of her 2.9 million followers.

The 29-year-old was captured at the beach, and the ocean took up much of the background. Bella took center stage as she struck a candid, yet sultry pose.

She stood on the shoreline with the left side of her body facing the camera and popped her booty out to emphasize her curvy form. She grabbed her locks with her right hand as she raised her left one. Her eyes appeared to be closed and she smiled widely, emitting happy energy.

Bella’s long, highlighted, brunette hair was flipped to the right and styled in natural-looking waves that blew in the wind. Her long nails seemed to be manicured and painted an array of colors.

Her killer curves were on display in a revealing, magenta bikini that featured gold accents. The top, which tied around her neck and back, called attention to her busty assets as it tightly hugged her chest and revealed a massive view of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms further highlighted her famous booty and hips, while the side-straps drew the eye to her slim waist.

She accessorized the look with pink sunglasses, a gold watch, and an eye-catching bracelet.

In the post’s geotag, Bella revealed that she was photographed in Rio Negro in Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, she wrote in Portuguese that she adores this body of water, per Google Translate. She added a monkey and heart-eye emoji.

Within just a few hours of going live, the dazzling image accumulated more than 58,000 likes, proving to be a hit with social media users. In the comments section, hundred of admirers vocalized their admiration, complimenting the model on her hourglass physique, her stunning looks, and her tiny bathing suit.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, filling their comment with red-lips emoji.

“Wow, so sexy mami,” a second fan chimed in, adding a number of kiss-face emoji to their compliment.

“Amazing body Bella,” a third admirer gushed, inundating their sentiments with flower and pink-heart emoji.

“Really super great job honey, you’re the perfect model, nice face, beautiful smile, best body,” a fourth individual asserted.

The South American beauty often updates her Instagram account with breathtaking content. Last month, she shared a smoking-hot video in which she rocked a tiny thong bikini that left little to the imagination.