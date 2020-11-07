Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In Plunging Sports Bra & Tiny Bike Shorts

On Saturday, November 7, American model Alexa Collins started off the weekend by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 25-year-old posed in what appears to be a backyard. She sat with her legs spread and her knees bent on a red yoga mat. A can of Adrenaline Shoc Energy had been put in front of her. Alexa leaned to the left and touched her ankle, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by resting her hand and her elbow on both of her knees.

For the casual photo shoot, Alexa wore a plunging black sports bra adorned with Adrenaline Shoc Energy’s logo. She paired the revealing garment with tiny black bike shorts. The ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. She finished off the sporty look with turquoise tennis shoes.

The blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a top knot bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a light pink manicure with an accent nail.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Adrenaline Shoc Energy by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Alexa’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful girl no matter what [you’re] doing,” wrote one fan, adding two smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Always fantastic,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“[W]ow, what a beautiful photo, congratulations,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow [you’re] stunning beautiful xxx xxx xxx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Alexa engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Alexa has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy red swimsuit. That post has been liked over 31,000 times since it was shared.