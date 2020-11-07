Mandy Rose Rocks Tiny WWE Costume While Doing Bicep Curls: ‘Stay Ready’

WWE star Mandy Rose encouraged her Instagram followers to stay ready with a new post featuring her behind the scenes preparing to wrestle while wearing her tiny two-piece costume.

The video was a clip from WWE Raw on the USA network. In it, Mandy stood in a backstage area ready for action. She held onto a large red resistance loop, which she held in both hands, and slowly bent and straightened her elbows in bicep curls. On one side, another person was using a similar band for exercise, but only his hand was visible.

Mandy wore a black and gold halter-style bra top that featured sparkly strips of fabric connecting the two cups, showcasing an ample glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage. The top and exercises highlighted the wrestler’s muscular arms and shoulders.

She paired it with tiny booty shorts that rode low on her hips and dipped in the front, revealing her chiseled abs and nipped-in waist. A hint of her knee-high footwear could be seen, leaving the expanse between her short’s hemline and her knee uncovered.

The star wore her layered platinum hair straight, and it fell to her shoulders, framing her face, from a center part. As she pumped her biceps, Mandy looked down at them and then over to the side.

Mandy encouraged her fans to stay ready, and they expressed their approval of the clip and her message. It received over 244,000 views, nearly 88,000 “likes,” and more than 800 Instagram users took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many choosing to use the flame to complete their thoughts.

“Oh, hell, yes. I love you. You have a beautiful body, Mandy,” declared one fan who included roses and a heart.

“How about Mandy vs. Heba Ali in a strength and fitness contest and a best two out of three wrestling/grappling match?” suggested one devotee who added the winking smiley.

“Wow! You look very sexy. This is pure fire. I always watch Mandy Night Raw,” a third Instagram user teased, including a red heart-eye emoji.

“My gorgeous goddess. I am a big fan. I love you so much! I can’t wait until you are the women’s champion,” enthused a fourth follower who used roses and hearts to complete the comment.

Mandy regularly treats her fans to photos of herself, modeling various workout outfits, bikinis, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she sizzled in a matching Calvin Klein bra and panties set as she pondered what was for breakfast while standing in front of an open refrigerator.