Donald Trump Says Election Is ‘Far From Over’ After Media Calls Joe Biden As Winner

After multiple news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race on Saturday, Donald Trump released a statement suggested that he would not be accepting defeat anytime soon, The Hill reported.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” the statement read. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

According to Trump, the campaign has its sights set on court fights that begin on Monday, which he says will ensure the enforcement of election laws to determine the “rightful winner.” Notably, the team is expected to focus on regions where the final tally was close, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. The president specifically noted Pennsylvania, where he claimed that his legal observers were not allowed “meaningful access to watch the counting process,” as permitted by law.

Per NPR, Trump claimed that Biden is attempting to deem himself the winner — with the help of the media — because he doesn’t want to expose the “truth.”

Just hours before Biden’s win was called, Trump claimed victory on Twitter, which the platform quickly flagged for violating its guidelines.

Trump was at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, approximately one hour before Biden was declared the winner of the election by multiple news outlets, including Fox News and Associated Press. The former’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, allegedly called Trump earlier this week to tell him he lost amid Biden’s increasing odds of winning.

Biden released a statement on Saturday addressing the turn of events, CNBC reported.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

The president-elect continued to claim that the victory marks a time to set aside “anger and the harsh rhetoric” and “come together as a nation.”

Associated Press noted that Trump might be looking to the 2000 presidential race for hope, as it ended with the Supreme Court deciding that former President George W. Bush was the winner. The difference, the publication noted, is that Trump’s victory in the current race hinges on more than one state to take him across the finish line.

Specifically, the president needs Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina to secure a win. According to Associated Press, Biden won or is projected to win all of the regions with the exception of North Carolina.