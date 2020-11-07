Demi Rose Reveals Tantalizing Cleavage In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini Top

British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she rocked a revealing ensemble that flaunted her curves to perfection. The clip was filmed while she was spending some time on a scenic beach, with pristine white sand all around her. Several large trees were visible in the background, including some palm trees whose fronds encroached into the frame.

The focal point of the clip, however, remained Demi’s buxom body. She rocked a brown snakeskin-print bikini top that left little to the imagination. The garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage, with her ample assets on full display in the ensemble. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and her chest and slender arms remained exposed in the look, as well as her toned stomach.

She paired the skimpy top with a cover-up in a soft champagne hue. The piece appeared to have been crafted from a silky material, and the fabric draped over her voluptuous lower body, with one side of the hem slightly higher than the other as it rode up her toned thigh.

Demi’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and styled in a half-up look. Some of her silky tresses cascaded down her chest and back in natural, beachy waves, and a few shorter strands hung loose, framing her face and blowing gently in the wind.

She held a stack of cash at one point in the video, and in the caption of the post, she filled her audience in on a contest she was running on her page in which she’d send one of her followers on an exotic vacation. Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 142,000 likes within 21 hours, including a like from fellow brunette beauty Katelyn Runck. It also received 2,981 comments from Demi’s eager audience in the same time span.

“Love your voice,” one fan wrote, captivated by Demi’s British accent in the short update.

“Sweetie, you are the greatest reward for me,” another follower added, including a string of heart emoji in his comment.

“I could do with a Maldives holiday,” a third fan remarked.

“Your voice is beautiful,” yet another follower chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi tantalized her audience with a steamy image taken while she was in the Maldives. She rocked a semi-sheer dress crafted from a sparkling mesh fabric, which showed off her cleavage as well as the outline of her breasts and belly button. The ensemble accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection, and she posed on the beach at sunset for a breathtaking image.