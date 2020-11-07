Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini

With a following of 12.6 million Instagram fans, former Playboy model Ana Cheri has a growing audience, and she seems to know just how to keep them happy. On Saturday, she uploaded a picture that got her fans to talking as it featured her wearing a skimpy black bikini that put all of her fabulous curves on display.

The top to Ana’s swimsuit had narrow cups and a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her voluptuous chest. It also had gold ring details along the bottom strap. The bottoms were especially sexy with a large cutout section on her lower abdomen. They had a high waistline with a gold belt buckle and extremely high-cut legs.

Ana wore her brunette locks with a deep side part and down in soft waves that skimmed the tops of her shoulders.

For accessories, the influencer went with a small pair of gold hoop earrings, a necklace and bracelets on each arm.

In the photo, Ana faced the camera. She appeared to be posing in her bedroom as part of a bed and a dresser could be seen behind her. A couple of square decorations were on one wall and part a vaulted ceiling was also visible.

The image was cropped above Ana’s knees, giving her followers nice look at her incredible figure. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showcasing her curvy hips, toned thighs and the bare skin on her lower abdomen. She held on hand near the waistline of the swimsuit while her other arm was at her side. She gazed at the camera with sultry expression on her face with her full lips parted.

Ana wished her online audience a nice day in the caption.

The post seemed to brighten the mood of her followers, as more than 51,000 of them hit the heart button within 45 minutes of her sharing the photo on her page.

Dozens took to the comments section to rave over the enticing photo.

“Literally one of the prettiest and most beautiful ladies this world has been blessed with,” wrote one admirer.

“Happy Saturday to you gorgeous omg you are a masterpiece,” a second fan commented with a heart-eye smiley face and red heart emoji.

“Wow so gorgeous happy Saturday,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“[K]illing it babe!! And these swimsuits are the cutest!” a fourth comment read.

Just yesterday, Ana gave her fans an eyeful of her bodacious booty when she shared a sultry video that saw her rocking a string bikini while she played in the ocean and stood on a swing.