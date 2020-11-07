Celeste Bright Stuns In Partially Unzipped Cropped Sweatshirt & Low-Rise Sweatpants

On Saturday, November 7, American model Celeste Bright shared a series of stunning snaps with her 684,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in a beige-walled room. She opted to wear gray low-rise sweatpants and a matching partially unzipped cropped sweatshirt that had slid off her shoulder. Her skimpy underwear had been pulled up over her hips, giving her even more sex appeal. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her toned stomach on full display. Celeste kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of hoop earrings.

In the first image, the model stood in front of a white couch. She leaned to the left and placed her hand in her pants pocket. She tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. Celeste continued to focus her attention on the photographer and pursed her full lips in the following photo. The final shot showed her sitting on the couch. She rested one of her hands on the furniture and looked off into the distance.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part. Her nails were also painted a flattering off-white color.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post seemed to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Celeste’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow…. you look incredible, thank you for sharing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“[B]eautiful outfit and lady,” added a different devotee, along with two pink heart emoji.

“So beautiful @celestebright,” remarked another admirer.

“You’re too good to be true,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Celeste is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, Celeste recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a lingerie set. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.