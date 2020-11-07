Meghan McCain Says She’s ‘Relieved’ To Have A President Who Respects POWs

New mom Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain and co-host of ABC’s The View, took to Twitter shortly after news organizations officially projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured… (*I had to say it),” tweeted Meghan.

Her tweet referenced the highly publicized comments that President Donald Trump made about liking war heroes who weren’t captured, which can be heard in this 2015 video from the BBC. The Senator was a prisoner of war for more than five years from 1967 to 1973 after being shot down over Hanoi during Operation Rolling Thunder.

Meghan has often spoken out about her relationship with Biden during her time on The View. He also famously supported her during an interview in 2017, where he discussed his late son, Beau Biden, and her father.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Meghan’s mother, Cindy McCain spoke out in support of Joe Biden during this election, and she said that her husband would want what was best for the country over what was best for the Republican party, The Hill reported. Many people called Arizona turning blue in this election, sending its electoral college votes to the Biden ticket John’s revenge on Trump for his hateful words during the last years of John’s life.

Meghan’s tweet received a lot of attention. Over 44,000 Twitter users hit the “like” button, and thousands retweeted and commented on her sentiment. Many of them expressed their admiration of her dad and expressed their happiness that Biden became the president-elect.

“Congratulations! A lot of work to bridge everyone’s differences but definitely step in the right direction!” wrote one fan.

“Your dad was a great man, and I am going to call it..the McCain factor that nailed Trump to his wall in Arizona,” another person replied.

“You and your mother show what true Americans look like…putting our great country first….” a third Twitter user declared.

“Senator McCain is the perfect example of an honorable Republican. His leadership is missed, but his examples will live forever. Thank you,” enthused a fourth account.

The Inquisitr reported that Meghan said that she would always believe in democracy regardless of political parties or presidents in this country. She mourned her father since it was the first time she’d faced a vote without her dad, but she enjoyed that she had her daughter Liberty with her for the momentous event.