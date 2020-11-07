Donald Trump Announces Press Conference At Landscaping Firm Located Between Adult Book Store And Crematorium

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, some of which have since been deleted, Donald Trump announced that he would be holding a press conference at a Philadelphia-area landscaping firm with a location that raised some eyebrows.

Trump wrote that his legal team would be holding a press conference to discuss developments in the presidential race. Trump appeared to have some difficulty pinning down the exact location, first saying it was simply at “Four Seasons” before deleting the tweet and rewriting it to say that it would be held at “Four Season’s (sic) Landscaping.” He finally clarified that it was not the Philadelphia hotel of the same name but instead a small firm called Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The site of the event earned some mockery online. As the Mirror pointed out, the small business had an unusual location — tucked between an adult bookstore and a cremation center.

“Fantasy Island is an Adult book store, which advertises that it sells DVDs, lotions and novelty gifts,” the report noted, adding that the business advertises “viewing booths” inside for patrons.

“On the other side of the road is the Delaware Valley cremation center,” the outlet wrote.

Trump’s announcement came just before major news networks called the state of Pennsylvania for Biden, putting him over the 270 electoral vote threshold and unofficially making him the president-elect.

The president’s campaign has been filing legal challenges in several states, claiming that poll watchers were not allowed proper access and making unfounded allegations of election fraud.

CBS News reported that shortly after Biden was projected as the election’s winner, Rudy Giuliani said that Trump would not be conceding, noting that there were “at least 600,000 ballots” in question across the state of Pennsylvania. The president’s lawyer claimed to have statements from 25 poll watchers saying they were prevented from properly monitoring the process.

“I could have brought about 50 with me,” Giuliani said at the press conference, claiming that some did not want to be seen publicly for fear of retribution.

Other reports have indicated that Trump will not concede, even given clear evidence that he lost, and that he plans to continue fighting through the courts.

Trump and his allies have been criticized for making allegations of election fraud but not offering proof of the claims, and some have been called out for spreading misleading or false information. Twitter hid a number of Trump’s tweets behind messages telling viewers that the information was not verified or contained disputed claims. That included a tweet just hours after polls had closed claiming that he had won the race.