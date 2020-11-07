Fox News Calls Election For Joe Biden Ahead Of Donald Trump Press Conference

Conservative-leaning network Fox News has called the 2020 presidential election for the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, shortly before President Donald Trump’s team was expected to hold a press conference disputing the election results so far.

Fox News broke into Cavuto Live with a news alert, with anchor Bret Baier making the announcement alongside anchor Martha MacCallum.

“The Fox News decision desk can now project that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to become the 46th president of the United States,” Baier said.

Those respective states would put Biden at 290 electoral college votes, if the projections hold up.

“Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, who stated in this process ‘I will never stop fighting for you and this nation,’ will be denied a second term. That has not happened since 1992 and President George H.W. Bush,” MacCallum said.

MacCallum went on to remind viewers that the Trump campaign is still in the process of waging legal challenges in multiple states, disputing the results but said the path was “clear” for the new president-elect. Baier then said that the states would still need to individually certify the respective results before reporting that Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, received the most votes of any presidential ticket in history.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Saturday morning, Trump announced a press conference via Twitter.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!” he tweeted.

Fox was joined by the Associated Press in calling the race shortly before the president’s event was scheduled to begin in Phildelphia. The press conference featured Trump campaign officials Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski.

Giuliani opened with his own remarks on the situation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania said that the people standing behind him were just a few of what he estimated were 50 to 60 individuals who served as poll watchers who would all testify that they were “uniformly deprived of their right to inspect any single part of the mail-in ballots.”

Giuliani first introduced an African-American man named Darrell Brooks, who expressed his support for the president and his excitement at the prospect of him serving another term as the reason he chose to be a poll watcher. Brooks said he was stationed 20 feet away and was not allowed a phone or camera.

The president’s personal lawyer then introduced other individuals who made similar claims of obstruction to their duties.