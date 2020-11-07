Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Hourglass Shape In A Simple Tank Top & Fashion-Forward Bottoms

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap captured in what appeared to be her large walk-in closet. The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before, and she tagged the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her fans would know where to shop the look.

She flaunted her ample assets in a simple yet sexy burnt orange tank top with a scooped neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the garment nipped in at her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape.

She paired the tank with khaki-colored trousers that had an elastic waistband, which clung to her slim waist. The bottoms also featured an elastic cuff at the bottom, and the fabric clung to her shapely hips and thighs before cascading down her calves in a looser style.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe booties, and also carried a small black cross-body bag in one hand, the strap dangling down to her shin.

Larsa stood on an expanse of beige carpet, and a section of white built-in shelves was visible to her left, with several pairs of black shoes artfully arranged, from stilettos to slip-on sandals. To her right, a full-length mirror was mounted on the wall, and it showed a glimpse of the rest of her closet, which included an area with plenty of drawers and countertop space.

Larsa’s long locks were styled in a sleek half-up look, with her hair pulled away from her flawless features and some strands cascading down her chest. She crossed one arm over her stomach, resting the hand on her opposite forearm, and she gazed at the camera with a serene expression on her face.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,800 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 97 comments.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Perfection, love this outfit,” another follower chimed in.

“One of a kind,” a third fan remarked, including a praise hands emoji in the comment.

“Good morning boo,” yet another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa thrilled her audience with an ensemble that likewise showcased her shapely physique. She wore a figure-hugging dress crafted from a psychedelic print which incorporated shades of blue, red, yellow and more. She leaned against a large white column, flaunting her curves as she gazed seductively at the camera.