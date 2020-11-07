Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Bikini Top & Skimpy Cover-Up For Steamy Instagram Video

Cuban stunner Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short clip in which she showcased her curves. The ensemble she wore was from the Australian label Lioness, and Cindy made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post so her followers knew where to get the look.

She started the video off by opening a door with a wooden frame and large glass panel in the middle. She walked out onto a small tiled balcony area with an intricate wrought-iron railing, and there were several lush green palm trees visible nearby.

She strutted out, showing off the back of her ensemble and her flawless figure, before spinning around to showcase the front. Cindy rocked a barely-there brown bikini top that featured triangular cups with a scooped neckline that exposed a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched across her chest, and around her neck and back, securing the garment. Her toned stomach was also on display in the look, and she accessorized with a gold pendant necklace that hung just above her breasts, drawing even more attention to her chest.

She paired the top with equally revealing bottoms, also in a chocolate brown hue. The bottoms consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric that covered any NSFW areas and two thin strings that stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her incredible legs, which she showed off in the clip.

Cindy finished off the look with a printed cover-up that left her enviable physique on display. The piece had a black-and-white print, and was the length of a tiny miniskirt, with the hem barely grazing the top of her thighs. The fabric draped over her shapely hips, and she tied it in the front, the wide fabric straps cascading down her inner thigh.

Cindy was barefoot in the clips, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves. She added a few additional accessories, including some earrings and a bracelet, and incorporated a sparkle filter over the entire clip.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 13,000 likes as well as 295 comments within 16 hours of going live.

“Hottest. Girl. Alive,” one fan wrote, accentuating the comment with flame emoji.

“Slay me lioness,” another follower added, incorporating the bikini brand name into his compliment.

“Wow magnificent,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Cindy loves to showcase her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a series of smoking-hot shots in which she rocked a sexy pink bikini, even going topless in a few of the shots, as she stretched out poolside.