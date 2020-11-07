Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Sheer White Lingerie While Revealing Weekend Plans

Katelyn Runck opted for a scantily clad look in her brand new Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The model revealed that she had a long week and was ready to spend the weekend relaxing as she posed in a skimpy lingerie set.

Katelyn sizzled in the sheer white underwear. The bra featured lace detailing and thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties were pulled high over her curvy hips as they clung to her slim waist and put a spotlight on her flat tummy and sculpted abs. Her muscular thighs were also in plain view. She added a bit of color to the ensemble with some black polish on her fingernails.

Katelyn posed in front of a pink background for the shots. In the first photo, she stood with her arms above her head and her hip pushed out. Her back was arched and her head tilted as she stared into the camera. The second pic featured her with one finger hooked in her bra and her other hand holding a fistful of hair.

Katelyn wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she planned to spend her Saturday hanging out with her dog and watch a marathon of The Lord of the Rings films as she relaxed around the house.

Katelyn’s over 2.3 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,200 times within the first 18 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Good morning my beautiful sunshine,” one follower stated.

“Lord of the rings, good taste in movies. You are shredded, shear perfection. Beautiful,” declared another.

“Definition of flawless,” a third user remarked.

“I love you in lingerie,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s followers have grown accustomed to seeing her dress her fit figure in revealing ensembles for her photos. She’s often seen showing some skin at the beach and at home.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently drew the attention of her fans when she posed in an unzipped crop top and a pair of matching unzipped Daisy Dukes as she sat in the sand. That post was also a big hit. To date, it’s pulled in more than 23,000 likes and over 660 comments.