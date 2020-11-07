Salma Hayek Tosses Her Untamed Hair While Walking Along The Coast

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek stunned her 16.5 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she tossed her hair while talking a walk along the coast.

For the occasion, she wore a pretty blue dress that had a low plunging v-neckline that exposed the Like A Boss star’s collarbone and décolletage. Salma wore a black camisole underneath to add some modesty to the look. The dress had long sleeves that were made from a semi-sheer material that offered a hint of her skin beneath. The front featured a faux-wrap silhouette that cinched at Salma’s waist to highlight her hourglass figure.

Though the dress was mainly a royal blue color, black streaks added some pattern to the garment. The combination of shades flattered the actress’s sun-kissed skin, in addition to adding a pretty pop of color against the backdrop.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the picture was Salma’s hair. She left her long brunette locks loose and un-styled, and her wavy tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. She appeared to be turning her head at the moment the photo was snapped so that her hair was captured in motion.

Salma positioned herself by angling sideways to the camera to show off her physique. She opened her mouth slightly in an expression that added to the ethereal feel of the shot. The bottom part of her body was blurry, again suggesting movement in the photo.

The setting for the shot was outdoors along a picturesque coastline. Right behind Salma were lush green bushes and trees that gave way to sand and water beyond. More mountainous coastline was visible in the distance, and the sky was a gorgeous combination of yellow and orange tones.

In her caption, Salma suggested that the picture combined both her mood and her love of nature.

The Frida star’s fans quickly showed their love for the shot, and the upload quickly earned over 126,000 likes and more than 750 comments.

“My God… Does this beauty never age,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with several emoji including a flame symbol, red heart, and shocked face.

“You + nature = a concept!!!! Just stunning as always, you SLAY,” gushed a second.

“Wow always a treat to the eyes,” added a third.

“You look wild & untamed,” declared a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face and the laughing-crying emoji.

The photo marks the second time this week that the Hollywood star has stunned fans while wearing blue. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently modeled a strapless gown with a high leg-slit in a fun throwback post.