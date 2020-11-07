Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Killer Bod In All-Black For Mega Instagram Upload

Hilde Osland posted a mega Instagram update with an all-black theme for her 3.7 million followers to enjoy on Saturday morning.

The Norwegian model shared a 10-slide update that featured some of her favorite photos of herself wearing the color. In the first photo, Hilde stunned in a pair of hip-hugging jeans and a long-sleeved crop top as she wore a beanie on her head. A long road, trees, and a mountain could all be seen in the background.

The second shot was set at the beach as the stunning bombshell showed some skin in a thong bikini while tousling her hair. She wore a pair of skintight leather pants in the third pic, along with a lacy shirt.

The next two pics featured Hilde showing off her modeling skills in snug ensembles. In the three photos that followed that, she sported clingy leggings that flaunted her round booty.

The penultimate snap left little to the imagination as she stood in a scanty dress with daring cutouts that exposed her hips and cleavage. The final photo featured Hilde on a dock while she rocked a black bodysuit that was molded to her petite figure. She added a pair of white sneakers and a baseball cap, which she wore backwards.

Hilde’s long, blond hair was a focal point in each of the shots. Whether she left it in loose waves, styled it high on her head, pulled it back into a ponytail, or opted for thick braids, the platinum locks seemed to steal the show.

Hilde’s followers immediately began to show their love for the content-rich upload by clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 450 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Love that mountain view,” one follower stated.

“Leather pants,” another declared, adding multiple black heart emoji for emphasis.

“Too much charm,” a third user wrote.

“Gorgeous as always sweetie,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to be shy about stepping in front of the camera. She’s become known for rocking racy looks such as skimpy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a pink cupped bikini top with some denim overalls over top as she enjoyed a day at the beach. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s reeled in more than 126,000 likes and over 1,200 comments thus far.