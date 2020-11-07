Melissa Riso Lounges In A Yellow Lace Lingerie Set

Melissa Riso continues to pump out ultra-sexy Instagram snaps that flaunt her killer curves, and Friday night was no exception. The model put on a sultry display as she rocked a scanty underwear set.

In the racy snap, Melissa looked hotter than ever as she lounged on a green couch in her revealing yellow lace lingerie. The bra fit her chest snugly and boasted a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added matching panties to the mix, which were cut high over her curvaceous hips. The brightly colored underwear fit tightly around her slim waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the shot.

Melissa laid on her side with one leg stretched out. Her other leg was bent at the knee. She arched her back slightly and tugged on the waistband of her panties. She was propped up on her elbow as she lifted her head to look into some sunlight that streamed in through a nearby window.

In the background of the pic, a black and white patterned floor could be seen, as well as blue and white walls and some framed artwork. A gorgeous cabin scene and green foliage were also visible through a window.

Melissa wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The strands hung loosely in straight locks that spilled over her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, the model revealed that although she’s not perfect, she finds herself to be a good person with good intentions. She also encouraged her followers to have positive energy in their lives.

Melissa’s 1.2 million followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The pic garnered more than 7,800 likes within the first ten hours after it was published to her account. Her fans also left over 150 comments during that time.

“Seriously you’re flawless,” one follower wrote.

“I love yellow,” declared another.

“You a perfect beautiful princess,” a third user gushed.

“You are too fire,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her curves in teeny outfits for her online uploads. She’s been known to set social media on fire with her wardrobe choices.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a scanty French maid costume while sitting on a kitchen counter. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 320 comments.