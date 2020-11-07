Dua Lipa & Angèle Strike A Pose & Celebrate ‘Fever’s’ 3 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Fizzing With Excitement’

Dua Lipa stunned her fans with her chic outfit and sultry pose in her most recent social media share. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 7 to share a photo of her and Belgian pop star, Angèle.

In her caption, the British singer couldn’t contain her delight. The music video for the new song “Fever” has already racked up more than 3 million views in 24 hours. The 25-year-old and Angèle collaborated to produce a track that has taken the world by storm. The video shows the duo parading the streets of London at night.

Dua shared that she was brimming with excitement because the record was doing very well. She said that she recalled how much fun she and Angèle had shooting it. She revealed that they spent three nights filming the tune. She then went on to waxy lyrical about Angèle.

The star called Angèle the “coolest, kindest, funniest girl” and she said that she was grateful to have worked with her and was thankful to know her.

Dua also showed her appreciation to We Are From L.A., a production team, who helped to put everything together. She tagged many people in the photo and said that the clip would not have been possible without them.

The image Dua posted was from the set of the “Fever” music video. It showed the “Don’t Start Now” singer wearing a red leather jacket. She stood in profile and looked at the camera with a provocative expression on her face. With her eyes slightly narrowed, and her mouth slightly parted, it seemed as if Dua was getting ready to party the night away.

As for Angèle, she was clad in a tartan corset that clung to her frame. She leaned forward, tilted her chin up, and smiled.

Dua’s 54.5 million fans lavished her with attention. They celebrated the good news with her and inundated her with praise. This particular image has already accumulated over 467,000 likes.

“Damn right. Got It on repeat,” a fan said.

Another felt that Dua deserved the views.

“Babe! You deserve so much more,” they gushed.

One follower voiced one of their own dreams.

“One day I’ll have a song with you,” they wished out loud.

Angèle also weighed in on the comments section.

“Merci beaucoup dua [heart emoji] same same I am so happy,” the songstress raved.

The raven-haired pop icon has had a busy week on social media. The Inquisitr shared two scintillating pics where she rocked a black leather corset with sheer panels. The photographs were from a photoshoot for Attitude magazine.