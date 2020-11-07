Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ List For 2020 Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses With Jaw-Dropping Price Tag Of $11K

The media mogul unveiled an impressive -- and pricey --list of gifts for 2020.

Oprah Winfrey has released her Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the media mogul was pictured posing in a vintage VW Beetle that was loaded with red-wrapped gifts for the holiday season.

In the caption to the photo, Oprah revealed a special “twist” for the 2020 edition of her popular holiday shopping list. The popular television personality teased that for this year she wanted to celebrate Black-owned businesses because they “matter.” The talk show queen also noted that she came up with tons of “gorgeous” gift ideas from Black business owners.

In the comments section, fans thanked “Santa Oprah” for the thoughtful gift list.

‘That’s wonderful Oprah! Looking forward to the surprises and supporting!!” one fan wrote.

“Yay! This couldn’t have come at a better time!” another added.

The full list is published on the O Magazine website, seen here, and it’s full of fabulous ideas for at-home shopping.

As in years past, Oprah’s list includes cookware, clothing, cuisine, and cozy extras. The 72-item list has gifts ranging in price from $13 for a puzzle to more than $3,000 for a high-tech Samsung Terrace TV.

Some of the entrepreneurs highlighted this year include Angel Johnson, the creator of ICONI Core leggings, and Ayesha Curry and her cast iron cookware.

Rihanna’s dazzling Savage x Fenty line also gets a shout-out via a stylish “Forever Savage” jumpsuit, as does designer Telfar Clemens, whose $202 vegan leather shopping tote could be this season’s “it” bag.

Jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert’s $60 initial rings are another cute find, and hoop earrings designed by rapper LL Cool J’s wife Simone Smith also appear on the coveted list.

The O Magazine founder also promoted luxury beauty brand Mented Cosmetics’ “Holiday faves” lipstick trio. The company was founded by KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, two Harvard Business School grads who went on a mission to create a perfect neutral lipstick for darker skin tones.

Oprah also gave her cousins Burnice, Cardale, and Karla Winfrey a life-changing spot on her list by including their business, Winfrey Foods, and its trio of Royal Relishes.

For this year’s pajama pick, the OWN head honcho went with matching jammies for the whole family by Kaans Designs.

Other giftable items include cozy robes, furry slippers, chocolates, coffee, a buttery peach cobbler, wine, and premium aged whiskey.

The grand total for all of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 comes with a whopping price tag of $11,608, according to E! News.

Oprah has been celebrating the holidays with her Favorite Things list since the 1990s. It was first presented as an annual segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where “elves” would dole out the talk show star’s gift picks to a group of lucky audience members.