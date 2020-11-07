Kim French Sports Impossibly Tiny Booty Shorts For New Legs Workout

Fitness model Kim French took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, November 6, to post a new workout video set in which she showed off her flawless legs and backside in a pair of impossibly tiny booty shorts.

The black spandex shorts featured a high waistband while extending to just below the model’s peachy booty, fitting her more like a pair of underwear than shorts. The length of her smooth, muscular legs drew the eye. On her upper half, she sported a hunter-green cropped sweatshirt with a black sports bra underneath. The sweatshirt bunched up around her abdomen and arms while teasing a strip of toned tummy.

Kim completed the athletic look with a pair of black socks that rose to mid-calf level and white sneakers. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a neat bun that sat on top of her head and was secured with a scrunchie. During some of the exercises, she also added weighted sleeves around her wrists and ankles.

The workout took place in an interior space that consisted of plain, white walls and tiled flooring. Kim brought in various pieces of equipment for each move, making use of an exercise band, dumbbells, a barbell, plate weights, a portable incline bench, and a small, gray mat. She performed a total of six exercises that were each split into an individual slide in the post.

Kim began her fitness session with a set of deficit barbell SLDs and plate sumo SLDs. She followed the moves with a superset of barbell static lunges and dumbbell static lunges. In the third video, she demonstrated the plate kneeling squat, placing the weight against her upper back for an added challenge. The Nordic hamstring curl came next, which required the help of a partner. The fifth clip showed a superset of DB heel-elevated squats and bodyweight burn-outs. Kim completed her routine with the banded hamstring curl.

In the caption of the post, Kim outlined the entire circuit and wrote out the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each move. She also gave them tips on how to properly execute the exercises and how to adapt them as necessary. She signed off with a cheeky message that “thick thighs save lives.”

The videos earned more than 25,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first day of going live on the photo-sharing site.

“Amazing Kim!! [three raised hands emoji] Liked and saved….. put into practice tomorrow!! Thank you!” one adoring fan commented.