‘DWTS’ Fans Ask Gleb Savchenko’s Wife To Clear Chrishell Stause’s Name Amid Affair Rumors

The 'Selling Sunset' star has denied she has anything more than a friendship with her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner.

Chrishell Stause’s fans are slamming rumors that she had anything to do with the end of her DancingWith the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko’s marriage.

After the Russian pro dancer stunned fans with the news that he is ending his 14-year marriage to Elena Samodanova, Chrishell denied rumors that she had an intimate relationship with Gleb while they were partnered together on Dancing With the Stars. The Selling Sunset beauty took to her Instagram story on Friday night to address the “unfortunate” gossip about her personal life and reiterate that she has nothing more than a “friendship” with Gleb.

But in the comments section to a cryptic Instagram post by Gleb’s wife in which she expressed disappointment in someone, critics continued to blame Chrishell for the handsome pro dancer’s divorce. Some pointed to the duo’s flirty behavior and steamy bedroom-themed final dance on the ABC celebrity ballroom exemption, and others recalled that Gleb sent his pretty dance partner dozens of gorgeous red roses following a backstage “fight” they had last month.

In response to Elena’s post, followers hit the comments section to ask her to make a statement about the Chrishell rumors out of fairness to the luxury realtor.

“I feel like if Chrishell had nothing to do with this, it should be stated for her sake,” one fan wrote.

“People are dragging her through the mud.”

‘Yeah I feel like Elena making a statement on her behalf would help if she didn’t do anything, ya know?” another added.

“People still don’t believe Chrishell which is sad for her if she truly didn’t do anything….I can’t imagine going through this publicly.”

“So true,” a third fan added.

“Just read some absolute vile comments about her on Elena’s post and now on Chrishell’s Instagram too. If an innocent party is getting subjected to such vileness then Elena and Gleb should put out a story to not drag other people in this.”

Laretta Houston / ABC

Fans know that Chrishell recently went through a very public split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley after he allegedly blindsided her with divorce papers, and she was crushed when he moved on so quickly with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas. It would be shocking if her relationship with her married DWTS partner was anything more than friendship, but the timing of Gleb’s divorce news days after the two were eliminated from the ABC dance-off has viewers buzzing.

A show insider told Page Six that Gleb and Chrishell were “the talk of the set” during their eight weeks together on Dancing With the Stars but had a blowout fight a few weeks ago that left Chrishell too upset to do any post-show interviews with the press. The Selling Sunset beauty later flashed a huge bouquet of roses sent to her by Gleb.

“[Gleb] and I had our first fight-ha!” she wrote on Instagram.