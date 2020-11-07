Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Sparkly Mini Dress, Shows Some Cleavage, & Makes A Kissy Face With Kevin Hart

Kaley shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from an upcoming movie.

Kaley Cuoco looked stylish and overjoyed to be doing her job in a series of behind-the-scenes photos that she posted to Instagram on Friday. The pictures showed her filming with the star-studded cast of her upcoming movie, The Man From Toronto. Her slideshow also included a few selfies with her castmates.

In her caption, Kaley wrote that she loved everyone that she worked with so much that she would have paid her own money to appear in the film alongside them. Her first photo was a black-and-white shot of the cast sitting around a table inside an upscale restaurant and having a laugh. She was joined by Kevin Hart, Jasmine Mathews, and Woody Harrelson. Behind the group, the film crew was all masked up.

In one of the selfies that she shared, Kaley posed cheek-to-cheek with Jasmine. The Big Bang Theory star wore a tiny red top hat covered with glitter and a gray sweater with a frayed neck and sleeves.

Kaley was a bit more dressed up in a few other images that teased her character’s wardrobe. In one shot, she had on a fitted black top with a plunging sweetheart neckline that showed off a generous amount of cleavage. However, her straight blond hair covered up some of her exposed chest. She also wore a cream blazer and black pants.

She rocked the same outfit in a selfie with Kevin. She snapped a photo of herself pressing her cheek against his forehead and making a kissy face as he leaned toward her and smiled.

Her comedian costar made another appearance in a set photo taken in front of a bar. He was rocking a sharp suit, while Kaley dazzled in a silver patterned mini dress that showed a lot of leg. The sparkly piece had a flared skirt, flattering elastic waist, and and a wrap-style front with a plunging V-neck.

She placed one hand on her hip and smirked at her costar while he appeared to frown at her. Meanwhile, Jasmine sat at the bar between them and laughed as she observed their interaction. The Heathers star wore a dark floral-print maxi dress.

In her final snapshot, Kaley was bundled up in a thick black coat. She stuck her tongue out at the camera and gave the middle finger to an oblivious Kevin, who was stretched out on a chair behind her. The actor looked exhausted and was possibly asleep.

Kaley previously revealed that she had to quarantine in Canada for two weeks before she could begin filming The Man From Toronto. Luckily, she brought her adorable chihuahua, Dumpy, and her personal assistant, Emma Ross, with her to keep her company.