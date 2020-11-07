‘DWTS’ Star Chrishell Stause Responds To Gleb Savchenko Affair Rumors After Wife’s Cryptic Message

Chrishell is speaking out about the romance speculation after Gleb announced his split.

Chrishell Stause responded to rumors of an affair with her Dancing with the Stars professional partner Gleb Savchenko after he confirmed the end of his marriage. Shortly after the dancer announced on social media that he and his wife Elena Samodanova were separating after 14 years, and she posted a cryptic message about disappointment, the Selling Sunset star is denying having any involvement.

Chrishell took to Instagram stories on November 6 to shut down the speculation with a statement, in which she said she was “saddened” by the news.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she said per People, referring to her high-profile divorce with This Is Us actor Justin Hartley last year that played out on the Netflix series.

Chrishell made it clear that she and Gleb are nothing more than friends.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she concluded her message.

Chrishell’s denial came after she and Gleb we eliminated from the ABC competition. The two were sent home during the November 2 episode following a Viennese Waltz to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain”.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Fans had been commenting on the twosome’s chemistry throughout the competition, and the reality star has been very vocal about her single status. She even hinted earlier this week that she wouldn’t say no to appearing on The Bachelorette to find love again after she was considered for Season 4.

Elena was first to announce her breakup with a post on Instagram stories.

“After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end,” she wrote, before she shared a cryptic message that appeared to suggest their split may not be on the greatest terms. In that separate post, she hinted she was “disappointed” with someone.

“I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” the upload read.

Many fans speculated in the comments section that Gleb’s close relationship with Chrishell could have had something to do with the end of their marriage.

Gleb also confirmed the news on his Instagram with a photo of himself and his estranged wife at the beach alongside their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, which can be seen here.