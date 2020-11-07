Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Toned Legs In New Instagram ‘Thirst Trap’

The model is looking forward to the end of the presidential race.

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to keep up her high spirits even during turbulent times.

The 34-year-old, like many fellow Americans, is tired of waiting for the results of the 2020 presidential election. So while she awaited to find out if former Vice President Joe Biden was going to become the next United States President, Chrissy decided to take to her Instagram page to share what she suggested was somewhat of a “thirst trap.”

For those who are not aware of the term, a thirst trap is usually a sexy picture posted on social media to garner attention from followers. In the caption, Chrissy referred to an interview she saw where someone “randomly” said they just wanted Biden to win the election so they could go back to posting those thirst traps on social media “in peace.” She concluded her caption by saying how much she respected that person.

In honor of said interviewee, she posted her very own sexy picture, in which she showcased her long supermodel legs while wearing a white mini dress with a white ruffled train. She paired the short dress with a classy white blazer that had some asymmetrical details on its sleeves, as well as some pointy white sandals.

The dress had a pronounced cleavage and cinched at the waist with the help of a golden chain belt. Chrissy wore her dark blonde hair in a cute short bob with waves and a side part, and she gave the camera a smoldering glance while striking a sensual pose.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

The photo was apparently taken a few days ago, when she joined her husband, John Legend, at a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just before the November 3 election, as reported by Billboard.

Chrissy posted an adorable video of the event on social media earlier this week, in which she was seen joining John on stage to show their support for the Democratic candidate. The couple was also joined by Chrissy’s mother and the couple’s two children, Luna and Miles.

In the video, she wore the same gorgeous white outfit and joined her hubby at the piano while he introduced a song that he said he wrote for his wife as a “tribute” to their relationship and the fact that love can help people get through tough times.

“We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now,” Legend said.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Chrissy’s appearance marked the first time she was seen in public after she revealed she suffered pregnancy complications that led to the loss of her baby son, Jack. According to a previous Inquisitr report, she recently got a tattoo as a sweet tribute to her late son.