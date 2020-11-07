Jade Grobler Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In A Tiny Bikini While Posing Next To A Waterfall

Jade Grobler heated up her Instagram feed with a new sizzling update on Friday, November 6, giving her followers plenty to talk about. The South African-born model flashed her perky posterior in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination as she enjoyed the day with nature.

The snap showed the internet personality standing next to a body of water. The beautiful natural formations and the waterfall comprised her scenic background.

She posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her pert booty the main focus of the shot. She stood with her legs slightly parted, and both of her arms raised, holding her golden locks. While her face was not visible in the snap, a lot of viewers seemed content with her cheeky display. Most of them expressed their thoughts in the comments.

The influencer sported an all-black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bodacious curves. The front part of the bathing suit was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, it had thin straps that went over her neck for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms. The waistband consisted of strings that clung high to her waist, highlighting her slender hips. The high leg cuts also helped to accentuate her lean thighs. The thong displayed a tantalizing look at her round derriere.

Jade left her platinum blond locks down with its long strands falling on her back. Some parts of her hair looked like it was damp from swimming.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about a part of her body. She mentioned that despite the unknown marks, she still wanted to post the picture. She also added a tag for the independent online travel magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the photo. According to the geotag, she was at Wallaman Falls.

The latest share gained over 25,600 likes and an upward of 270 comments in less than a day. The majority of Jade’s admirers and several fellow models took to the comments section and dropped emoji and various messages, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Other fans raved about her sheer display of skin.

“You are as beautiful as the waterfalls. You are God’s gift to humanity. Keep shining and keep soaring,” one of her fans commented.

“Bruises or not, no one is focusing on that. If you know what I mean. You are so hot!” wrote another follower.

“What a gorgeous shape you have! I really like your form. I know you have been traveling a lot, and you still look amazing,” a third admirer added.