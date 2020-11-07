Mark Meadows, Criticized For Saying US Will ‘Not Control The Pandemic,’ Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mark Meadows has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Bloomberg reported late on Friday that the White House chief of staff has told those close to him that he contracted coronavirus. The report noted that he told close associates after Tuesday’s election, but it was not clear when he may have first contracted the virus or began showing symptoms.

There are reports that others close to Trump have been infected this week, though it was not immediately clear if their cases were connected to Meadows.

"A Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected, according to two people familiar with the matter. He and campaign spokespeople declined to comment." https://t.co/eOuNHSI9ds — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 7, 2020

Meadows would be the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19, including an outbreak that followed a large reception held at the White House in honor of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Trump, along with his wife and their son, also tested positive following the reception.

Meadows had come under fire for statements about the administration’s approach the the pandemic, saying in October that the United States was “not going to control” the pandemic. The statement came amid a surge in cases that has continued into November, with the daily number of cases reaching a record of more than 120,000 on Thursday.

As CNN reported, the chief of staff appeared to look to the future for actions that could help mitigate the spread rather than focusing on taking actions now to stem the surge.

“We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,” Meadows said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.

As the report noted, Meadows faces sharp criticism for the statement, with the campaign of Democratic candidate Joe Biden seizing on the comments. California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, said that his statement showed the Trump administration capitulating.

“We are breaking records of the number of people that are contracting, a deadly virus, and this administration fails to take personal responsibility or responsibility in terms of leading the nation through this dangerous, dangerous and deadly mass casualty event,” she said. “And that’s why they have forfeited their right to a second term in office.”