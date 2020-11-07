Aleja Gomez Sizzles In A Plunging Black Pleather Bathing Suit

Aleja Gomez dropped the jaws of her followers in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday, November 6. The stunning model looked gorgeous as she showed off plenty of skin with her daring choice of swimwear.

In the sexy shot, Aleja soaked up some sun as she opted for a black pleather bathing suit. The one-piece included a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment also highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The suit wrapped around her slender waist snugly as they hugged her voluptuous hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. Aleja’s admirers also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs. While her epic curves stole the show in the shot, she did choose to jazz up her style with a gold chain around her neck.

Aleja posed with her legs apart. She stood outside in front of a a large plant that was potted in a bronze metal container. The pot was connected to a nearby stone pillar with a thick chain.

The model held the chain in her hands and stared into the camera as she arched her back slightly and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the snap, the sun beamed down on some green foliage.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Aleja’s 634,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the pic by clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You are super mamacita,” one follower wrote.

“What a wonderful woman,” declared another.

“Happy night my love. You are beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“In love with this photo. You look so amazing Aleja. That swimsuit is stunning just like everything else you wear,” a fourth person commented.

The brunette bombshell appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her curvaceous physique on social media. She’s become known for filling her timeline with scanty snaps of herself hanging by the pool, at the beach, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a barely there white bikini with a daring cutout over the chest. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 8,700 likes and over 140 comments.