Britney Spears Flaunts Cleavage In Unbuttoned Tied White Dress Shirt

Britney Spears delighted her Instagram fans with a new photo of herself. The Friday night post also showed other versions of the picture with different filters applied.

In the image, Britney stood in a dappled shade outside in brilliant sunlight, which washed out much of the green grass and shrubs behind her. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a sultry look in her big blue kohl-rimmed eyes. She held her pale full lips closed and tilted her head to one side.

Britney’s layered blond hair cascaded over one shoulder and down her back in soft waves, framing her face with shorter lengths and bangs that swept across her forehead. The lengths fell nearly to the singer’s nipped-in waist.

She wore a white dress shirt, which she left fully unbuttoned. Britney cuffed the long sleeves, creating a three-quarter length, and she tied the hemline up in a knot just under her bosom. The top revealed a hint of her freckled cleavage. A small amount of dark-colored bottoms were visible in the photo. Britney accessorized with a small pearl choker with a larger, darker bead in the center of her throat.

The next two versions of the shot included different filters. One created a lighter, softer look, and the other was more golden-hued.

Fans showed Britney’s post, which also included three red lips, a lot of love. At least 163,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 6,000 took the time to leave a comment.

“QUEEN! Britney, you are simply stunning. Your hair, makeup, and outfit are on point! This pic is GORGEOUS,” enthused one devotee who included lots of sparkle emoji.

“You look so pretty. You’re beautiful like an angel, and I adore your hair in this. You also seem at peace. Share more,” a second follower declared, adding an angel.

“You are the queen of posing, Britney. This gives me the ‘hit me, baby, one more time’ vibes. You’re always my favorite, and I hope you’re doing great!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“I am shook! You look gorgeous as ever, darling! Yessss! Finally, you’re coming back! We know!! I can’t wait,” a fourth fan commented, adding flames, hearts, and roses.

Britney often shares posts of herself wearing crop tops and other bottoms, and she regularly plays around with filters. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a video of herself in a different shirt, but the words she said seemed to cause people to worry about her. Her new post seemed to assuage some of their concerns.