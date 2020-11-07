Abby Rao Flaunts Amazing Curves In Skimpy Glittery Halloween Costume

American influencer Abby Rao dazzled thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 6, when she shared some revealing new snapshots from Halloween.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating the Clubhouse TikTok collective, was photographed seemingly outdoors for the three-slide series, as she stood alongside friend and fellow influencer, Daisy Keech. The pair took center stage as they switched between some sultry and fun poses.

In the first photo, Abby stood facing the camera slightly from her left side while propping her backside out to showcase her curves. She pouted while directing her strong glare into the camera’s lens. She posed from her front in the second snapshot, putting her chest on show. Her eyes averted the camera’s lens this time. The third photo displayed her in a more candid light as she kept her eyes closed and blew a kiss to her friend while grabbing on the ends of her locks.

Her long red wig featured wispy bangs and was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back. She rocked long, vibrant, red nails.

The model wore an eye-catching mermaid costume that consisted of a shimmering green one-piece with a fish-scale print. The garment featured a zip-up front, a cut-out over her midriff, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The number’s scanty cut also showcased her hips and bodacious backside. She completed the look with sheer black tights, and a pair of knee-high red boots.

Daisy sported a skimpy nurse costume.

Abby revealed in the geotag that the photos were snapped in Los Angeles. In the caption, she expressed admiration for her friendship with Daisy.

The eye-catching photos were quickly met with a great deal of approval from social media users, amassing more than 298,000 likes within just a few hours after going live. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section to overwhelm Abby with compliments on her form, her appearance, and her costume.

“I’ve found the two prettiest best friends y’all,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are gorgeous for real,” a second fan chimed in, adding a fire and red-heart emoji.

“Wowww wonderful baby, wonderful,” gushed a third admirer, following their kind words with a string of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“You need more pics in this costume, love the hair,” a fourth individual joked.

Abby updated her Instagram account on November 2 with another smoking-hot Halloween post. In those images, she rocked a sheer black bodysuit, pants, a black coat, and a short burgundy-colored wig that channeled Anna Wintour vibes.