Jessica Naz Flashes Her Incredible Curves In A Nude Bathing Suit

Jessica Naz took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share yet another stunning photo with her adoring fans. The Guess Jeans girl looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her incredible curves in a snap that was taken in Miami, Florida.

The model rocked a skimpy one-piece bathing suit that molded to her body snugly and complemented her bronzed skin. The nude-colored swimwear featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The suit was cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped around her teeny waist tightly as it accentuated her round booty and muscular thighs.

Jessica posed with her back arched and her booty pushed up against a wooden wall. She had one arm stretched high above her head. Her other hand rested on thigh as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the photo, a white sand beach could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair pushed back away from her forehead. The strands fell behind her head. In the caption of the post, the brunette bombshell revealed that she missed being in Miami.

Jessica’s 504,000-plus followers made quick work of showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,500 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“You’re such a gorgeous creature, you shouldn’t be missing anything baby,” one follower stated.

“To much beauty in one picture,” declared another.

“Amazing beauty sexy,” a third user wrote.

“OK. We see you Jess. U r looking so fantastic in this pic. I love the swimsuit and your tan. Just everything about you is so completely perfect. Whenever you do get back to Miami make sure that you take plenty of photos and post them,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to rocking revealing clothing in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, tight tops, racy bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sheer black lingerie set and a black bob wig for a Guess ad campaign. That upload was also a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments.