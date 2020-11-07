Jennifer Lee Flaunts Underboob In Titian Bikini: ‘Throwback To Halloween Night In Tulum’

Jennifer Lee treated her Instagram followers to a sexy throwback post that features pictures of videos of her wearing a bikini on Halloween night on a beach in Tulum.

In the first couple of pictures, Jennifer got dirty in the wet sand under the moonlit, partly cloudy sky. She wore a titian bikini top consisting of a rectangle of fabric and a matching strap wrapped around the center and neck. The design pulled up the hem of the suit, revealing a generous look at her underboob. She paired it with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front with the material gathered on the string, protecting her modesty. It rose high over her hips and wrapped around her waist, providing interesting detailing and highlighting flat, toned tummy.

Jennifer’s long brunette hair cascaded over one shoulder and down her back in damp waves. She accessorized with a large gold link necklace and matching bracelet. Additional earrings and rings completed her accessories. The model trailed her light-colored manicured fingers through the sand.

The third photo showed Jennifer on her hands and knees, and she had a big toothy grin. The pose showcased her curvy backside and hips.

Jennifer ran into the rolling surf in two videos, and the clip revealed that her suit featured a strip of fabric that left her cheeks uncovered. Her full mane swished around her lower back as she frolicked in the waves. The final footage showed the model walking out of the water, soaking wet. She laughed and ran her hands through her hair.

Jennifer’s followers shared a lot of love on the post of her moonlight swim last weekend. More than 1,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many choosing the flame to express their thoughts.

“You look like you’re always having fun and, of course, always beautiful,” gushed one fan who added several blushing, heart-kiss, and wink emoji.

“It’s official, Jenn. You are the cutest little fishy,” a second follower declared, including a fish and red lips.

“Damn, you’re perfect. There are no other words to describe your beauty,” replied a third devotee who added a red-heart eye and heart.

“Ahhhh, so beautiful this night shot,” a fourth follower enthused.

Jennifer regularly models various bikinis, workout clothing, and skimpy outfits that delight her Instagram fans. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore an olive two-piece while posing in a jungle setting.