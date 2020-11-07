Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Goes Pantless In Leather Boots And Braids

Social media star Anna Nyström offered her 8.4 million Instagram followers a Friday treat after posting a series of photos where she modeled a charcoal blazer — and going without pants in the process.

The blazer’s fabric appeared to be a thick material that would help keep the model warm in the late Autumn chill. It featured a tweed pattern in a gunmetal gray color that flattered Anna’s sun-kissed skin.

The garment had lapels at the neckline and pockets around her hips to add some visual interest. A plunging silhouette in the front showed off a small glimpse of her décolletage. She did not appear to be wearing a top underneath. The sleeves of the garment were oversized and folded at the wrists. The hem cropped at her upper thighs, exposing almost all of her long and lean legs.

Anna crossed one side of the jacket over the other, creating a faux wrap look that accentuated her curves. To emphasize her figure even further, she also wore a Louis Vuitton belt that cinched at her waist and flaunted her hourglass figure.

Anna did not wear pants with the jacket, instead coupling the top with a pair of black knee-high leather boots. The addition gave an unexpectedly sultry aesthetic to the shots.

The Swedish bombshell braided her long blond hair into two pigtails that cascaded down to her midriff.

Anna posted four pictures in total. In the first, she faced the camera and highlighted her physique by crossing one leg in front. She closed her eyes, tilted her head to the side, and brought her hand towards her temple as if pushing back a stray lock of hair. In the second, she tugged at the bottom of her jacket while showcasing her boots. In the third, she angled herself slightly sideways and offered a smoldering look, and the fourth was a close up of her belt.

Instagram users quickly went wild over the upload and awarded the quadruple-photo update over 54,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

“Super beautiful! I love the outfit, Anna,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with both a smiley face symbol and a heart-eye face emoji.

“Beautiful body and very nice styling,” raved a second.

“You are the most beautiful lady I have ever set my eyes on,” proclaimed a third.

“Very beautiful outfit. You look very good. Have a nice weekend,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with several red rose symbols.

