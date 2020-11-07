Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges Lincoln Project To ‘Take The L’ After Donald Trump Wins Republican Vote

In a Twitter thread published on Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York urged members of the conservative super PAC the Lincoln Project to “take the L” and pledge their fundraising to organizers who actually helped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the election.

Ocasio-Cortez started by responding to a tweet from progressive commentator Benjamin Dixon, who noted that the group of Republicans who claim to oppose President Donald Trump raked in tens of millions in donations, but achieved little, while organizers who helped the former vice president struggle to make ends meet.

“The Lincoln Project got $67,000,000 to do literally nothing and the Black organizers that helped Biden win probably are short on rent this month,” he wrote.

“It’s not too late for them to do the right thing,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“Lincoln Project should take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference.”

“And if they spent it all (yikes) then they should consider using their fundraising juggernaut to get resources to those orgs,” she wrote, pointing to an extensive list of Democratic grassroots initiatives.

Ocasio-Cortez explained that she has seen no evidence that the organization in any way assisted the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election, writing that they are in “scam territory.”

She concluded the thread by vowing to publicly apologize if proven wrong.

Other progressives have taken issue with the Lincoln Project, a group of longtime GOP operatives which was purportedly founded to persuade Republicans to support Biden.

Per The Inquisitr, in an interview on Friday, David Sirota, who worked on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, echoed Ocasio-Cortez. He pointed out that Trump actually increased his share of the Republican vote since 2016, which shows that the Lincoln Project failed in its supposed mission.

Sirota argued that the $67 million they received in donations would have been better spent on winning state legislatures, which Democrats have lost across the country.

He stressed that the money was wasted on producing “YouTube videos that made MSNBC-watching liberals feel smug, but didn’t actually move any voters.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to exit polls, 93 percent of Republicans cast their ballots for Trump and only 6 percent of them voted for his opponent. Six percent of Democrats voted for the commander-in-chief, while the Democratic nominee received almost no support from self-described conservatives, but excelled among liberals and won over independents.

As The Inquisitr noted, data from the Federal Election Commission shows that the Lincoln Project spent $13 million on operating expenditures and redirected nearly $23 million of independent expenditures to various firms owned by members of the group.

Some of the Lincoln Project’s most prominent members include Republican operatives Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Ron Steslow, John Weaver and George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.