Olivia Pierson Shows Off Amazing Curves In Leather Pants And Open Crop-Top

Canadian bombshell Olivia Pierson sent Instagram users around the world into a frenzy when she shared some gorgeous new snapshots of herself on Friday, November 6.

The 30-year-old reality star, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series, Relatively Nat & Liv, was seemingly photographed inside of a large loft for the two-photo series. She situated herself in the center of each image as she struck a sultry pose.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her curvy form. She wore a pout on her face and had both her hands on her shoulders. She further directed her strong glance into the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, this time placing one hand on her hip, and the other on her thigh. She shared a slight smile with the camera this time.

Her long, blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in mermaid waves that fell around her shoulders. Her long nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a vibrant white polish.

Olivia showed off her famous physique in formfitting black leather pants that tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her hips and bodacious booty. The bottoms’ high-waisted design further drew the eye to her slim core.

She teamed the pants with a black open crop-top that tied in the front. The long-sleeve garment was not especially tight on the model, but its plunging neckline drew the eye to her bust as it exposed just a hint of cleavage.

In the post’s caption, Olivia promoted Beauty Works Hair Extensions, telling users that their products are “so easy to use.” She also provided her fans with a discount code for the brand.

The smoking-hot images were uploaded less than a day ago and have already amassed more than 42,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her followers. Nearly 400 admirers also took to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts on Olivia’s enviable form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Your pictures every single time explode with beauty. Your beauty is explosive,” one individual commented, adding a single red-heart emoji to the end of the sentence

“An absolute beauty,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are amazing princess,” a third fan asserted, following their compliment with a purple-heart emoji.

“Girlllll you’re stunning,” a fourth user added.

Olivia has shared many sizzling looks to her Instagram feed in the past. Last season, she dazzled fans when she rocked skimpy, white-lace lingerie from Savage X Fenty, per The Inquisitr.