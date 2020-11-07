Simone Biles Flaunts Her Fit Physique in Body-Hugging Snakeskin Outfit

Simone Biles shows off her assets in new Instagram photos.

Simone Biles is certainly no stranger to sharing some tidbits of her life with her 3.9 million Instagram followers. On Friday, the Olympic gymnast shared a two-slide series of herself wearing a body-hugging outfit that flaunted her every curve.

Simone looked amazingly fit as she posed for the camera in a two-piece snakeskin ensemble. The top portion was styled much like a sports bra with a wide band underneath and thick straps that wound over her slender shoulders. The scoop neckline was high enough to cover her assets, but also low enough to show off her toned chest. Her chiseled arms were exposed, as well as her tight midsection. The snug pants had a waistband that featured two pieces of fabric that crisscrossed in the front for a unique look. It was also adorned with some white piping to give them a little flare.

The 23-year-old athlete stood in the doorway displaying her sexy garment. In the first picture, Simone had one arm dangling by her side while the other was bent as she playfully grabbed a handful of her hair. Her dark locks were worn down around her shoulders with soft waves added. The outfit also gave her the chance to show off her sparkling belly ring.

The second photo had Simone standing sideways as she turned her head and stared at the camera over her shoulder. Her booty was front and center in the sultry pose as the snakeskin seemed to cling to her curves. Simone’s muscular thighs were also the center of attention as the fabric clung to her skin.

Behind her was a giant mirror. Standing next to that was a tall white vase that had a wavy design throughout with red flowers sticking out of the top.

Simone’s fans were thrilled with the two snapshots. She garnered over 80,000 likes in the first three hours after she posted it. The comments section was quickly filled up with many compliments and fire emojis.

“This outfit is amazing!!” one fan mentioned.

“Killing it girl,” another person remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan told her.

“Those quads are lit!” stated a fourth Instagram follower.

Simone was just recently seen in another Instagram snap as she stopped at a gas station to fill up her tank. She wore pig tails and a white tube top as she stood alongside of her black vehicle getting gas. She bared her shoulders with a blue oversized sweater draped down over her arms.