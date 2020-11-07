Dolly Castro Teases Fans In Upside-Down Bikini Top And Ripped Jeans

Dolly Castro tantalized many of her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 6, in her most recent update. The Nicaraguan model and influencer took to the comments section to share a series of snapshots of herself showing off her fashion style as she rocked a sexy outfit that bared her curvy torso.

The three-picture slideshow featured Castro outside standing in front of a brown door. She stunned in a nude bikini top made from a slightly shiny fabric. It boasted an upside-down design whose cups faced her back, creating a U-shaped neckline that ruched along the strings. In the first photo, she pulled the middle strap down with her finger, showcasing her ample cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of light-washed denim pants. The high-rise waistband came up above her navel, clinging to her waist in a manner the highlighted her hourglass shape. Castro revealed that her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing.

Castro parted her hair in the middle, allowing her straight strands to cascade all the way to her booty. She accessorized her look with an elegant gold necklace, matching hoop earrings, several bracelets and rings. She carried a Louis Vuitton small bag, which dangled from her forearm.

In the caption, Castro included lyrics to the song “Easy Remix” by DaniLeigh and Chris Brown.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within six hours, it has garnered more than 28,300 likes and upwards of 545 comments. They took to the comments section to engage with Castro’s caption and to compliment her on her beauty and style.

“Also… If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain,” one user added, which are lyrics from the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

“Oof my heart [heart-eyes emoji] you are absolutely breathtaking and those lips and those abs too,” replied another one of her fans.

“Love you [hands raised] [heart-eyes] and them shoes,” a third user chimed in.

“I’m not sure anything on earth has ever been better than you,” wrote a fourth fan.

