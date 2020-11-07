Jessica Killings Flaunts Perky Assets In Revealing Corset Top

Athlete, model and social media influencer Jessica Killings updated her Instagram feed on Friday, November 6 with multiple closeup snaps that documented her striking face and considerable cleavage in stunning detail. In the provocative pictorial, the 31-year-old was captured as she posed for the camera in a tight corset top that struggled to contain her ample bust.

Killings captioned the sultry spread by tagging the online boutique Fashion Nova as the outfit behind her revealing duds. She further stated that she more or less gets what she wants because she “attracts it.” Meanwhile, her alluring appearance in the slideshow had clearly attracted a sizable contingent of her nearly 2 million followers on the platform, as they took to the post’s comments section en masse to praise the sexy share.

“Somehow I find it very easy to believe,” commented one fan in reference to Killings’ claim.

“Incredibly beautiful!”

“@jessicakillings you are so amazing and inspiring and awesome,” wrote a second supporter.

“You truly are the best person ever.”

“That corset putting in more work than the Nevada poll workers,” joked a third follower.

“Stop playing with me.”

“My lord you are absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a fourth fan.

The first picture of the slideshow found Killings posing in a doorway with a purse resting on her left shoulder and her exceedingly long, brunette locks blanketing her shoulder and bosom on the right side. With her pink lips parted to reveal some of her pearly white teeth and her glinting brown eyes focused away from the camera’s lens, she folded one of her arms back behind her head while the opposite hand appeared to gingerly caress her hair on the left side of her face.

Killings’ corset was made of a lacy, beige-hued material that almost mimicked her caramel-toned skin. The semi-sheer garment accentuated her natural curves while leaving a large portion of her bustline uncovered.

The Instagram star’s second photo showed her striking a similar pose in the same doorway. However, she had turned her body slightly to her right, offering another angle on her toned physique and its surprisingly sharp curves. Moreover, she had focused her eyes directly on the camera, sending a seductive smolder at the device with her piercing gaze.

In keeping with other offerings on her popular feed, Killings’ latest post was a clear hit in terms of engagement. It had been double-tapped almost 8,000 times in just one hour after going live. She made a similar impact with an earlier update that showed her in skintight leggings and a scanty crop top.