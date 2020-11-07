Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Fit Booty During Intense At-Home Workout

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her sculpted figure in a skintight ensemble for her latest update. In the post, she was filmed in a cropped top and body-hugging leggings as she performed various exercises at home.

The Irish beauty has not leg gyms being closed in her area stop her from getting in good a workout, and in this upload she shared fitness tips in five videos. O’Mahony was recorded from the comfort of her home as she stood in front of a gray-colored couch in her living room. The entranceway to her apartment and her kitchen were both visible in the background.

O’Mahony had her long dark hair tied up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session. She sported a cropped black top that was sleeveless and wrapped tightly around her chest. The popular YouTuber also rocked a pair of crimson red leggings that were high-waist and embellished her curves. O’Mahony wore a pair of white Nike sneakers and accessorized with a black smartwatch.

In the first clip, the 22-year-old was shot from the side as she kept her arms in front of her chest and performed lunges. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her toned thighs in the formfitting pants as she stared straight ahead. O’Mahony was in a push-up position for the second portion of the routine. She did bicycle kicks while supporting her weight on her extended arms.

The social media influencer turned her back to the camera for the third slide. She did jump squats, and bent her knees low as she landed. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her curvaceous backside with each repetition. In the fourth vid, she was recorded performing jumping lunges. O’Mahony was in a push-up position once again for the final exercise. This angle offered a hint of her rock-hard abs while showcasing her chiseled arms.

For the caption, the model included instructions on how long to do each exercise. She added flex and heart emoji along with several hashtags including “#homeworkout” and “#cardio” before uploading the clips on Friday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 700,000 Instagram followers noticed the vids, and more than 10,000 found their way to the like button in just over seven hours. She received over 60 comments, as her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji.

“I’m trying this in the morning thank you for these videos,” one follower replied.

“Amazing,” another wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“I love these leggings,” a fan responded.

“So inspiring,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony showed off her stunning figure during an upper-body workout.