Jackie Janzer Sizzles In A Black Bra And Daisy Dukes, Poses With Fellow Model, Denny

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 6, and treated her legions of admirers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Jackie rocked a black lace bra that boasted thin straps, padded cups, and scalloped edges. The tiny garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also flaunting her slender waist and bare midriff.

Jackie teamed the brassiere with a pair of dark gray denim shorts which drew attention to her toned legs.

She wore her blond hair down, letting her locks cascade over her back.

Jackie posed alongside her fellow tattoo model, Denny, who rocked a similar black bra which she paired with blue Daisy Dukes, one that included frayed edges.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place somewhere in Vienna, Austria. The shoot took place indoors, in a room. To pose, both the models knelt on a bed.

Jackie held her hair and gazed straight at the camera while flashing a small smile. Denny also struck a similar pose but she wrapped her arms around Jackie’s waist and lightly tugged at her shorts. She parted her lips and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Jackie wished her fans a good morning and added several hashtags. The stunner also tagged her photographer, K.K.J, for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of going live, the sultry pic amassed more than 24,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 770 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and her sensual style.

“Good morning, I wish you a good start to the weekend. Looking great. Love from Berlin,” one of her fans commented.

“You two look amazing, my friends. Happy day,” chimed in another user, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow, babe, you are definitely the sexist tattooed models on the Gram. I think you should be on the cover of a tattoo magazine,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, this is the hottest photo I have seen since morning. Killing the look,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like ‘goddesses,” “marry me,” and “insane body,” to express their adoration.

This is not the first time that Jackie has shared her skin-baring pictures on social media. As The Inquisitr reported on Thursday, the blond bombshell uploaded another hot snap in which she rocked a lace lingerie set which flaunted some serious cleavage. To date, the photograph has amassed more than 45,000 likes and above 1,230 comments.