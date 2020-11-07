Jen Selter Flaunts Peachy Buns In Nude Thong Bikini For New Video

Jen Selter sent temperatures soaring on Friday, November 6, when she teased her 12.6 million Instagram fans with a new video that saw her showing off her fit physique in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

In the footage, the fitness influencer posed with her feet in the water, which reflected the golden yellow light from the setting sun. Selter had her back turned to the camera, making her tight buns the focus of the picture. She was captured from a three-quarter pose, placing the left leg in front of the right, which highlighted her curves.

Selter also arched her back, further accentuating her booty. Her arms were crossed over her chest, and she turned her head to look over her shoulder, glancing straight at the viewer.

Selter had on a nude two-piece bathing suit that completed her sun-kissed complexion. It featured a pair of skimpy bottoms with a thong back that flattered her toned glutes. Her top matched the bottoms, with a medium bodice that clasped on her back and adjustable straps that went over her shoulders.

She wore her brunette hair parted in the middle and styled down, pulling her tresses over her shoulders and baring her back. Selter accessorized her look with stylish sunglasses and silver jewelry on her left wrist.

In the caption, Selter offered her fans some relationship advice, telling them not to take themselves “off the market” for someone who is “still shopping.”

The upload was viewed more than 265,000 times within six hours, garnering over 55,700 likes and upwards of 410 comments. Many of her fans used the space below the post to interact with her caption, while others used the opportunity to simply gush over her good looks.

“That’s facts @jenselter sometimes people don’t know what they really want,” one follower wrote.

” think I fell in love from across this view, I love you, my most beautiful angel in the world,” said another fan.

“You’re not and should never be for sale. Love is a choice,” a third admirer added.

“You are a dream come true… You are perfect,” chimed in a fourth user.

Selter recently shared another post in which she wore a two-piece, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The clip started out by showing her lying face down across a white towel. She was wearing a face mask with the United States flag printed on it. She held the camera directly in front of her face while angling it toward her booty. In the caption, she said she used the tactic to get her followers’ attention to urge them to vote.