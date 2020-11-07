Rachel Maddow In Quarantine After ‘Close Contact’ Tests Positive For COVID-19

MSNBC host and liberal political commentator Rachel Maddow will temporarily take a step back from her nightly hosting duties due to possible exposure to COVID-19. The 47-year-old announced the development via Twitter, revealing that someone close to her had recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Everything happens, all at once. I have had a close contact test positive for COVID — I have tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” she tweeted on Friday.

She went on to say that her viewers would be in “good hands” with Brian Williams, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid and Steve Kornacki covering the continued fallout from Election Night while she self-isolates as a precautionary measure.

“See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she added.

In response to her announcement, Maddow received an outpouring of support from fans who replied to her tweet.

“Stay healthy — and hope the close contact stays healthy as well,” commented one follower.

“Praying for you Rachel! You are amazing,” tweeted a second user.

Per Variety, MSNBC has yet to comment on Maddow’s announcement. The outlet noted that she has played a key role in the cable news network’s continuing coverage of the 2020 presidential election, the winner of which has yet to be determined. To that end, she has anchored hours of programming alongside Williams, Wallace and Reid.

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

Maddow isn’t the first political commentator to experience a brush with the virus that continues to surge around the globe. As relayed by Deadline, Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were previously advised to quarantine after similarly coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly thereafter, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace reportedly informed employees that they would reduce their workforce and operate virtually “wherever possible” after having multiple confirmed cases of infection within their organization.

While the battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has dominated the headlines and the airwaves of late, the coronavirus has reached a new peak in the U.S. In its daily video update on Friday, Johns Hopkins University noted that the country had once again set a record for new confirmed cases during the previous day with nearly 122,000 positive test results.

Last month, Maddow’s show made headlines when her guest, Senator Kamala Harris, commented on a fly landing on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the debate between the two.